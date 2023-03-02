Video of hospital staff struggling with patient sparks public concern, here's what actually happened

A video showing healthcare workers struggling with a woman identified as a patient at Sengkang General Hospital (SKH) has made the rounds on the internet recently, sparking concern from netizens.

The clip was uploaded by TikTok user Nubtangwenzin on Monday (Feb 27) and has since been reposted on various platforms.

In the video, a nurse and another member of staff are seen struggling with a woman at a junction near the hospital located at 110 Sengkang East Way. One of them had her arms wrapped around the woman, while the other was tugging on her arm.

A second clip was also shared by the same TikTok user, which showed security officers speaking to her.

Describing the situation, Nubtangwenzin wrote: "A female patient escaped from the hospital and two nurses ran after her to pull her back."

The video has since racked up more than 300,000 views, with some expressing concern for the hospital staff involved.

Others speculated that the woman had escaped as she did not want to be hospitalised.

Nurse persuaded patient to return to ward, patient is safe: SKH

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, SKH said that they were aware of the video circulating online.

They explained that the nurse had "evaluated the situation" and "decided to engage and persuade her to return to the ward".

Security officers were activated and were ready to provide assistance, the hospital added.

The hospital also reassured the public that both the patient and staff were safe, and the patient has been safely brought back to the ward without incident.

