Video of woman confronting Muslims eating during Ramadan goes viral, sparks debate online

A video of a woman confronting a group of tudung-wearing women for eating in broad daylight, including non-halal food – at a hawker centre during the fasting month of Ramadan – has gone viral online this week, with Malaysian viewers commenting as well.

Ramadan is the Islamic holy month where Muslims fast from dawn to dusk.

In a copy of the video, which has more than five million views on Facebook, the woman could not contain her distaste at the actions of the other four women who were having a bowl of noodles each as she filmed the confrontation.

The woman in question began the video by calling them out for their supposed wrongdoings and questioning their reasoning behind it.

“She said that because she is working with a Chinese person, so she can eat Chinese food,” the woman said in Malay.

She then zoomed in to one of the women who was eating a bowl of noodles that appeared to be non-halal. Halal means permissible for Muslims.

“You sit here quietly before I call Muis!” she continued.

As the video went on, the woman raised her voice and called out the four ladies by claiming that they are bringing shame to Muslims.

“You’re wearing the tudung! What has happened to all of you?” she asked.

That was the last straw for one of the women at the table, who decided to take a stand and respond to the harassment.

The diner in a green hijab began her reply politely with the Arabic greeting of ‘Peace be upon you’ before explaining that her Islamic beliefs do not match that of the woman in Bahasa Indonesia.

When pressed further on what her beliefs are exactly, the diner responded with “I will answer to God”.

With the video circulating on social media, it has gotten a fair amount of criticism on the part of the woman who filmed the incident.

On Twitter, some people questioned if it was appropriate for her to be so aggressive.

In the Facebook post, which had over 36,000 comments, a number of netizens said they were shocked at the actions of the four women.

"Not fasting is one thing, eating Chinese food that you don't know is halal or not is another. You are just insulting Islam and wearing the tudung."

Muslims need not fast if they are ill or menstruating during Ramadan – and are obligated to make up their fast another day according to the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), a statutory board that looks after the administration and interests of Singapore's Muslim community.

Due to the demanding and sometimes dangerous nature of their work, it is understood that Muslim migrant workers in Singapore may consider or be asked to forego their fast.

Ramadan ends on May 12, followed by Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

AsiaOne has reached out to Muis for comment.

