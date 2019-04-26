Videos allegedly of lawyer Samuel Seow hitting female employees surface

[UPDATE, April 26, 9.33pm]:

In response to the videos, Mothership reported that Samuel Seow released a statement today (April 26) saying that he is "unsure" what the people who have posted the sound and video clips "are trying to achieve".

He also said that the sound and video clips that have been released were "edited".

Seow admitted that there was an "issue in (his) office last year" but decided to "leave the police to reach their findings".

He went on to explain that being an entrepreneur is "never easy" and staying on top of tasks is a "constant struggle".

And as someone who manages three companies, he acknowledges that he gets "stressed up".

However, he has "made peace" with the "relevant people", so he hopes to find closure soon and move on from his "mistake" a year ago.

Here is his statement in full:

"On 25 April, two videos were posted on YouTube, resurfacing matters which took place in my office last year.

I am unsure what the people who continually post edited sound clips and videos are trying to achieve.

I had admitted that there was an issue in my office last year, and will leave the police to reach their findings.

Being an entrepreneur is never easy and juggling between finding the work, feeding people and paying salaries on time is a constant struggle.

As someone who has three companies to manage, I do get stressed up. It’s not an excuse but it’s been a year and the relevant people have made peace and wish for this to be behind us.

I hope to find closure with this issue soon, so I can move on with my life after my mistake from a year ago, so that the people who are constantly and conscientiously seeking to damage me can finally also, rest peacefully.”

Nearly a year since Samuel Seow was accused of assaulting his employees, CCTV footage allegedly showing the prominent lawyer and entertainment industry figure acting hostile against female subordinates emerged on YouTube yesterday (April 25).

The disturbing clip, which was subsequently shared on Facebook, shows a man physically and verbally abusing a young lady before turning his ire towards an older employee who had attempted to calm him down.

Another clip captured prior to the big scuffle shows the man intimidating a young staff.

A police report was filed against Seow last April.

A 30-minute audio clip of the argument also leaked online, which captured the shouting match between Seow and the lady, as well as voices of other employees trying to calm the man down.

Entertainment lawyer Samuel Seow was reported to the police on Saturday, May 12, for alleged physical and verbal assault...

In a press conference on May 16, the Straits Times quoted Seow as confessing to hitting his niece. He apologised for slapping her and stated that it was a family dispute.

Seow, however, denied allegations of hitting a former employee of his Beam Artistes management firm in a separate incident.

On May 25, the police reports against him were dropped, reported Today. His niece wrote in a press release that her actions were "misguided" and stated that her uncle "remains an important mentor and benefactor to me".

Her complaint to the Law Society was also withdrawn, with her stating that the issue had been resolved.

As for the former Beam Artistes employee, she too withdrew the police report against Seow.

The man took to Facebook to proclaim that he had learned some "important lessons" about himself from the incident.

My friends. Thank you for your love and support in the past few weeks. You didn't have to, but you took the time and...

