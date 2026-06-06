Videos targeting Indian community 'undermine the very basis of our society': Edwin Tong

The police has issued Disabling Directions (DD) under the Online Criminal Harms Act 2023 against YouTube, Facebook and X following the spread of content targeting the Indian community in Singapore.

Narratives have been circulating in the Chinese-language information space over the last month that "Singapore is displaying anxiety over our cultural identity and ethnic politics" and there has been inflammatory content posted about Singapore's cultural identity and notions that the country is being "overrun by Indians", the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a press release on Saturday (June 6).



The DD has been issued to block access to 14 such posts.

Speaking to the media, Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong said that the posts, which are of foreign origin, attack Singapore's multiracial society and "try to divide people based on race."

"This, however, is not who we are," he continued. " Every community in Singapore here is valued and everyone has an equal place. So, these videos strike at the very foundation of what makes Singapore home for all of us and they undermine the very basis of our society."

To "act firmly and reject attempts" to do Singapore harm, the police has issued the DD to disable access to the content in Singapore.

Tong, 56, who is also Minister of Law, shared that there is currently no evidence to suggest the posts are a coordinated campaign by another government despite being of foreign origin.

"Based on our investigations, the content originates from the infospace — they are likely generated organically by various foreign netizens," he added.

While the Government will continue monitoring social media sites and "will not hesitate to take further measures", Tong also urged Singaporeans to be discerning and careful with the media they are consuming online, question their source or intentions and not disseminate content that may "harm our social fabric or our social harmony".

When asked whether acting against the posts would only spotlight them and increase their traction, Tong said that something must be done against them nevertheless, as "these videos may seek to undermine the cohesion we have, and they divide us".

[[nid:737167]]

'Malicious efforts to sow discord'

The MHA shared that the posts included narratives that claimed that Singapore’s multiracial policy is a "facade meant to appeal to Western values" and that the country's stability could not be attributed to this policy as it was demographically majority Chinese.



They also claimed that the number of ethnic Indian politicians in Singapore were growing and that they would "act in favour of Indian immigrants", and that Singapore's culture was fundamentally Chinese and that "decoupling" itself from China would lead to negative outcomes, especially while neglecing the "threat" of a growing Indian community.

Images and videos accompanying the posts showed crowded streets along Little India, likely taken on the weekends when migrant workers have their day off, and of Indian religious devotees along Pagoda Street, to substantiate claims of Singapore being "overcrowded" by Indians, along with derogatory language against them.

"Investigations revealed that the content likely originated from a China-based platform and was subsequently carried on other platforms and websites. We have also observed deliberate efforts to spread more such content in our local information space," MHA added.

"These are malicious efforts to sow discord by inciting ill-will against the Indian community in Singapore. This includes Indian migrant workers in sectors such as

construction who are here to make an honest living.

"They contribute to Singapore’s growth and development, and are valued members of our society."

The statement reiterated that "Singapore firmly opposes nativism and xenophobia", and that any attempts to turn communities against each other should be rejected.

"The Government takes a serious view of threats to our social cohesion and racial harmony, including from external actors, and will act resolutely against them," it continued. "We urge Singaporeans to be discerning when consuming and disseminating information online, and to reject all attempts to divide our society."

[UPDATE: 4.30pm]

Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo spoke to the media after the police issued Disabling Directions (DD) under the Online Criminal Harms Act 2023 against YouTube, Facebook and X following the spread of content targeting the Indian community in Singapore.

"These videos did not originate from Singapore, and they do not reflect the views of Singaporeans," said the 57-year-old.

She pointed to one of the videos disparaging an Indian religious procession along Pagoda Street in Chinatown, but mentioned that anyone familiar with the area would know of its religious harmony, noting that there are Hindu and Buddhist temples, a mosque and a Methodist Church there.

"Our racial harmony is precious, and we have to be very vigilant against the attempts to sow tensions between our races and to divide Singaporeans," Teo continued. "These videos are clearly one such attempt."

She said that the posts were pitting the Indian and Chinese community against each other today, but tomorrow we could have attempts to sow discord between other races.

"We must not allow that," Teo said.

@asiaone Noting that presence of videos, which did not originate from Singapore, and carry problematic narratives about the Indian community in Singapore, Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo on Saturday (June 6) urged Singaporeans to be watchful of attempts to sow tensions amongst communities in Singapore. “We must not allow that,” the minister said. #sgnews #Singapore #Community #Online #Safety ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

Along with the DD, Teo urged Singaporeans who may have received the posts not to circulate them further.

"But beyond removing these kinds of harmful videos, it is also about our daily efforts to strengthen ties in the community, get to know one another, and to appreciate one another," she added.

[[nid:734408]]

drimac@asiaone.com