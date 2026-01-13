Videos of woman seen cycling on AYE, another riding motorised suitcase on road spark heated debate online

Videos of a woman seen cycling along the road shoulder on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) last Saturday (Jan 10), and another driving a motorised suitcase on the road have sparked heated debate online.

The video of the woman cycling on the expressway was uploaded to SG Road Vigilante on Sunday (Jan 11).

In it, she can be seen cycling at a leisurely speed as vehicles pass her at low speeds amid traffic congestion as she looks straight ahead.

Netizens commented how she "should not be on the highway" lest she face a fine.

"So many cycling at AYE near Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim especially in the morning," another user complained.

Other users also urged authorities to take action against cyclists like her, with one describing her actions as a "joke".

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), riding on expressways or in tunnels is strictly prohibited for riders' safety, as vehicles typically travel at higher speeds and pose a threat to cyclists.

LTA said in 2021 that they put up no-entry signs for bicycles at more than 50 entry points to expressways, including AYE, CTE and SLE.

Cycling on expressways may result in $2,000 in fines and up to six months' jail.

Motorised suitcases on the road

In another incident, a woman was also riding her motorised suitcase to get across a zebra crossing in a video uploaded to Singapore Incidents on Monday (Jan 12).

She briefly glanced to her left prior to crossing, keeping her eyes on the pavement ahead.

This video also sparked heated discussions online, with netizens questioning the safety and legality of her action, Shin Min Daily News reported on Monday.

Some users highlighted that these motorised suitcases are not considered legitimate vehicles and should not be driven on the road, the report said.

"I thought this is illegal in Singapore?" a netizen asked, while others questioned if these devices have to be be registered with LTA, and whether they can be used on the road.

According to LTA, motorised luggage are considered personal mobility devices under the Active Mobility Act, and cannot be ridden on footpaths, pedestrian-only paths and roads.

First-time offenders face a fine not exceeding $1,000 or three months' jail, while repeat offenders may face up to $2,000 in fines and no more than six months' jail.

