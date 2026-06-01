Vietjet to launch direct flights between Singapore and Nha Trang in Vietnam

Travellers to the Vietnamese southern coastal resort city of Nha Trang can soon hop on a Vietjet flight from Changi Airport.

In a statement on Monday (June 1), the budget carrier said direct flights between Singapore and Nha Trang are scheduled to start from Dec 11.

The low-cost carrier will operate four return flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

"The direct service will offer Singapore travellers a more convenient way to reach Nha Trang, reducing the need for Vietnam domestic transfers and opening up easier access to Vietnam's south-central coast," said the airline.

Vietjet currently flies from Singapore to Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang and Phu Quoc, offering more than 100 flights a week on these routes.

Dinh Viet Phuong, the carrier's first vice-chairman, said the expansion of its flight network allows Vietjet to "serve as a bridge for growth between nations" that will promote trade, investment, tourism and cultural exchange.

"Direct air links between Vietnam's high-potential destinations and Asia's leading economic centers such as Singapore are contributing to the development of new growth corridors for tourism, commerce, investment and international connectivity," he added.

Vietjet launched its first route between Singapore and Vietnam in 2014. Since then, the airline has has flown more than 3.8 million passengers on over 22,000 flights between the two countries.

The carrier currently operates 135 aircraft and has nearly 600 more planes on order, including both wide-body and narrow-body aircraft.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com