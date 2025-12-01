Judge Vincent Hoong to be appointed CEA's deputy president; Cheng Hsing Yao to chair Centre for Liveable Cities

The governing council of the Council of Estate Agencies (CEA) and the Centre for Liveable Cities' (CLC) board will get new leaders in the new year.

This was announced by the Ministry of National Development (MND) and CEA in a joint statement on Monday (Dec 1).

Justice Vincent Hoong, who is currently a High Court judge and Presiding Judge of the State Courts, will replace current deputy president Cheng Hsing Yao on Jan 1, after his judiciary appointments end on Dec 31.

Cheng, who is also the group chief executive officer of GuocoLand Limited, will be appointed as chairman of the CLC's board, also on Jan 1.

Established in 2010 as a statutory board under MND, CEA was created following the passing of the Estate Agents Act, to regulate and develop the real estate agency industry.

The CLC's role is to position Singapore as a hub for urban solutions through advisory, capability development, research and knowledge platforms such as the World Cities Summit.

