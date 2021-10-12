Viral ‘accident claim specialists’ under investigation

Their antics have gone viral on social media. Various videos have circulated on vigilante groups online, the general consensus deriding the actions of these individuals that have put others at risk.

We touched on what an 'accident claim specialist' is, and the general way they operate. But let's take a look at the recent spate of incidents that have led to the now-notorious group's apprehension by local authorities.

As per a press release put out by the Singapore Police Force, they are currently investigating the 'alleged offences' of dangerous driving and touting that were committed by the drivers of a yellow Honda Fit, and a black Audi A5. These incidents are as follows:

Incident one

Video from a dashcam dated July 6, 2021, captured the Honda Fit and the Audi A5 pulling over along the slip road of PIE towards Kallang Bahru following an accident between a van and another car.

Neither the Honda nor the Audi was involved in said accident.

Four male subjects from the Honda are currently being investigated for allegedly causing harassment against a male driver involved in the collision. Two other male subjects from the Audi are being investigated for their involvement in touting for business.

The 22 and 25-year-old drivers of the Honda and the Audi are also being investigated for stopping on the shoulder of an expressway unnecessarily.

Incident two

The same yellow Honda from incident one was involved in another road rage incident with a bus driver on Sept 15, 2021.

A passenger onboard the bus witnessed the entire kerfuffle, filming the entire incident on his mobile phone.

Driven by another 22-year-old male driver, he brake-checked the bus multiple times, with the bus eventually colliding with the car. The driver has since been apprehended for dangerous driving, and his licence was revoked with immediate effect.

A 24-year-old male passenger of the yellow Honda is also under investigation for intentional harassment.

Incident three

On Sept 18, 2021, the same black car from incident one was in a chain collision. Four cars were involved in this accident, the black Audi only joining the crash when he stopped to solicit for business, only to be hit from behind by another car.

As with the driver in incident two, the 25-year-old driver of the black Audi has been arrested for dangerous driving. He is also being investigated for separate offences of dangerous driving as captured on separate social media postings.

His licence has also been revoked.

The rules infringed

If you're wondering what offences the suspects may be liable for, they are as follows:

Any individual that:

Solicits for any business on any public road or public place in a manner that causes annoyance to others can be fined a sum of not less than S$1,000 and not more than $5,000, and/or have a six-month jail term.

Uses expletives or intentionally cause harassment to another person may be liable to a fine not exceeding $5,000.

Stopping on a road shoulder of an expressway without a valid reason may be subject to a fine not exceeding $1,000, and/or a jail term of three months or less.

Dangerous driving carries either a financial penalty of $5,000 or less, imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months, or both.

This article was first published in Motorist.