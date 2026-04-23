'My friends think I'm mad': Viral schoolgirl who bows to motorists says she's not bothered by reactions

A secondary school student seen bowing to motorists at a zebra crossing in a viral interaction simply wants to show her thanks, she told Lianhe Zaobao.

Earlier in April, a Reddit user shared dashcam footage of a Bartley Secondary School student performing a deep bow as she crossed the road and waving at the car with a wide smile.

The act of stopping and bow in front of cars at crossings — inspired from a Japanese greeting rooted in respect — had become an internet trend.

Many netizens welcomed the culture and praised the schoolgirl for her courtesy and good manners.

@asiaone Others wondered if she was doing the "bringing Japanese culture to Singapore" trend from TikTok. #sgnews #singapore #zebracrossing #pedestrians #car ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

Secondary 1 student Liu Kexuan (transliteration) said she was inspired by the trend, and started bowing to drivers to express her gratitude about three months ago.

Now, it has become a daily habit.

"I walk to school with my friend in the mornings, and she watches me bow every day. She thinks that it's funny and said I'm mad.

"It's okay. I don't care."

She also explained that she performs the gesture out of her own accord, and that it was not her mother who had asked her to do so, adding that that she is happy when motorists smile or wave back at her in response.

Liu is also mindful of her surroundings, revealing that she only bows when there is enough time, such as when there are many people crossing the road.

"I hope my friends can do it together with me."

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com