Visiting family and friends? HDB rolls out free parking at Dakota Breeze on Sundays and public holidays

Parking is going to be a breeze for motorists visiting this new HDB estate in Mountbatten.

Starting April 7, they can park for free at the multi-storey carpark at Block 91 Jalan Satu on Sundays and public holidays, announced Mountbatten MP Lim Biow Chuan.

In a Facebook post on March 27, Lim said that during his house visits and through emails, several Dakota Breeze residents requested for the Free Parking Scheme to be implemented.

Lim told Lianhe Zaobao he noted that many young couples reside in this new housing estate, and that their parents often visit them on Sundays and public holidays.

After consolidating the feedback, the MP raised the matter to the housing board.

"The free parking scheme will help families bond without having to worry about parking fees," Lim told Zaobao.

As this scheme is not applicable for season parking holders, he reassured them that HDB has provided sufficient reserved lots.

Dakota Breeze, a Built-to-Order HDB estate completed in 2022, consists of five 18-storey residential blocks overlooking the Geylang Park Connector and Geylang River.

It is one of the latest additions to the free parking scheme that is implemented at about 1,600 HDB car parks.

According to a Dakota Breeze resident surnamed Han, his parents and in-laws used to park their vehicles at a nearby estate offering free parking whenever they visited.

"Now that this plan has been implemented here, it will be more convenient for them and they can stay longer at my home," the 33-year-old bank manager told Zaobao.

Another resident surnamed Zhang said he believes that visitors won't have to worry about parking fees when they visit.

ALSO READ: Free parking? About 50 motorcycles left at entrance of Cuppage Plaza

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com