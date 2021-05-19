Visitors to Jem or Westgate from May 10-14 should take Covid-19 test: MOH

SINGAPORE - Visitors to Jem or Westgate malls in Jurong East between May 10 and May 14 are being strongly encouraged by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to get tested for Covid-19.

The tests are free and are being offered to the public, as coronavirus-positive patients had been at the malls during that period of time, said MOH on its website.

The ministry added that while close contacts of the confirmed cases have already been identified, the free polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are being offered to deal with the risk of wider, undetected viral spread in the community.

The ministry will inform those affected about the free testing via SMS. They will be identified through their SafeEntry records.

To get their tests, people who had visited either Jem or Westgate can book an appointment at designated regional testing centres.

These are: Jurong Club House at 11 Jurong Town Hall Road, the former Da Qiao Primary School at 8 Ang Mo Kio Street 54, the former Shuqun Secondary School at 450 Jurong East Street 21, the former Coral Primary School at 20 Pasir Ris Street 51, and the former Bishan Park Secondary School at 2 Sin Ming Walk.

These are open from 9am to noon and again from 1pm to 4pm.

They can also call 6333-3636 to book an appointment with Fullerton Health Testing Centre located at Szechuan Court on Level 3 of Raffles City Shopping Centre, 80 Bras Basah Road, or book an appointment here.

It is open between 10am and 8pm.

They can also walk in for testing at Raffles Hospital at 585 North Bridge Road, between 8am and 8pm, and Raffles Medical at Shaw Centre Orchard, 1 Scotts Road, between 8.30am and 5.30pm.

The last two centres are closed on May 26.

The full list of facilities is available here.

They will need to bring photo identification and show the SMS that they had received or declare the date that they last visited Jem or Westgate, said MOH.

MOH added that only asymptomatic people will be accepted at the regional testing centres and other testing venues.

Those who are unwell should see a doctor, or go to a Swab and Send Home Public Health Preparedness Clinics (Sash PHPCs). Locations for these can be found at this link.

Swabbing is not available for children at the regional testing centres. Children aged 12 or older can get swabbed at Fullerton Health.

Raffles Hospital and Raffles Medical can swab children over six.

Alternatively, they can visit some Sash PHPCs, listed under "SASH for children" at this link.

