Visitors may see longer waiting times for appointments, Housing Board says after fire breaks out at HDB Hub

SINGAPORE — Customers at HDB Hub in Toa Payoh may experience longer wait times for appointments due to a disruption caused by a fire that broke out in the building on Oct 2, the Housing Board said.

"A fire broke out at around noon today in the Basement 3 bin centre of HDB Hub at Toa Payoh Lorong 6," HDB said in a Facebook post.

HDB added that its "foremost consideration is the safety of our staff, customers and members of the public at HDB Hub".

"We thank the public for their patience," it said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to a fire at No. 530 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, the address of HDB Hub, at about 12.25pm.

"The fire involved discarded items contained within a skip bin located at Basement 3 of the premises," SCDF said.

It added that the fire had been extinguished using a water jet and that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

One person felt unwell and was assessed by an SCDF paramedic at the scene. However, the person declined to be taken to hospital.

When The Straits Times arrived at about 1.45pm, three fire engines, a rescue vehicle and two ambulances were in the area. At least 10 firemen were also at the scene.

Firemen are seen at HDB Hub on Oct 2, 2024, after a fire broke out in the building's basement. PHOTO: The Straits Times

Nafisah, 43, said a public announcement told people to evacuate the building at about noon.

The admin executive, who works on the fourth floor of the building, said evacuees did not know yet what had happened and waited to see if they would be allowed to return to their offices.

An HDB Hub employee, who asked to be known only as J, said the fire alarm rang at about 12.45pm and there was an announcement that a fire had occurred in the basement of the building.

"All the lifts stopped operating, so my colleagues and I had to take the stairs down from the 28th floor," the 49-year-old told ST. "It was orderly and everyone was quite calm."

An announcement at about 2.05pm said the building has resumed full operation, but asked people to avoid the loading and unloading bay in basement 3.

HDB Hub, the Housing Board's headquarters, is located next to Toa Payoh MRT station. It consists of retail spaces with an indoor plaza, and a 33-storey office tower.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.