Singapore records 16.9 million visitors in 2025, tourism receipts hit high of $32.8b

Singapore attracted 16.9 million international visitors in 2025, which generated a record high of $32.8 billion in tourism receipts.

Congratulating the tourism industry and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) for the strong performance, Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu said the Republic boasted a "strong lineup" of events and experiences throughout the year, including the World Aquatics Championships.

"Mainland China, Indonesia and Australia were our top tourism receipts markets, while long-haul markets such as Germany, the UK and the US recorded double digit year-on-year growth," she said at Tourism Industry Conference 2026 on Friday (May 8).

She added that Singapore is also strengthening its Mice (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions) tourism sector by encouraging homegrown events.

But the ongoing Middle East conflict will impact consumer spending, and Singapore "cannot afford to be complacent".

Fu announced at the conference that the Government will pump an additional $740 million into the Tourism Development Fund over the next five years to support the Tourism 2040 roadmap, which aims to reach between $47 and $50 billion in tourism receipts.

Singapore is also looking to build a new integrated cruise and ferry terminal at Straits View, near the Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore (MBCCS), she said.

The new terminal is envisioned to have a passenger capacity about 1.5 times the existing MBCCS, and twice that of the HarbourFront Passenger Terminal.

The Straits View area is also the potential location for a new Mice hub that will house Mice facilities, accommodation, dining and retail, entertainment, and attractions under one roof.

The hub will complement other nearby Mice venues including Raffles City, Suntec City, and Marina Bay Sands, and encourage more 'B-leisure' travelllers to stay longer, Fu explained.

This refers to when business travellers add personal leisure activities to their trip.

"I am confident that this world-class venue will strengthen our position as a leading Mice destination and help us realise our ambition to triple Mice tourism receipts by 2040," said Fu.

Visitor arrivals to Singapore reached 4.4 million in the first three months of 2026, a three per cent increase from the same period last year, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said in a written parliamentary reply on May 6.

DPM Gan said Singapore's Mice sector has "largely remained resilient" amid the Middle East conflict, with major business and leisure events secured for 2026 and 2027.

"As the conflict lengthens, travel propensity among more price-sensitive tourists may weaken, especially against a stronger Singapore dollar," he noted.

"STB is actively adapting its market strategies to respond to these shifting dynamics. These include enhancing marketing campaigns and working closely with industry partners to develop attractive offers.

"We remain confident in Singapore's long-term tourism prospects, anchored by our world-class infrastructure and reputation as a safe, reliable, and trusted hub," he added.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com