'Vital to our brand': Girl caught on CCTV allegedly stealing loyalty stamp from Katong bubble tea shop

After a girl absconded with the loyalty stamp of a bubble tea shop in Katong, the shop was forced to change their stamp across all outlets, the company shared in Instagram posts since Saturday (April 18).

This stamp is used for loyalty cards which customers can use to redeem free drinks or special prizes.

The incident began with an Instagram Story post by TeaPulse regarding their i12 Katong outlet where a young girl, around nine years old, allegedly reached over their counter and grabbed their company loyalty stamp on Saturday.

Her mother was occupied with a phone call but was looking at her daughter when the latter took the stamp, TeaPulse added.

Appealing to the public, TeaPulse requested that the mother or anyone who might know the duo ask them to return the loyalty stamp.

While the company decided not to make a police report at the time, they stressed the importance of the stamp.

"This stamp is vital to our brand, and if misused affects customer trust and value," TeaPulse said in their post.

However, they also questioned if they were being harsh, asking the public for their opinion on the matter.

"Maybe it looks like a child's mischief, but the longer footage shows that the child was very intentional," TeaPulse said.

"She was right beside her mother, and the mother was also acting a bit suspicious."

'Stealing is wrong'

Ultimately, the company shared in an update on Instagram on Sunday that they will be letting the matter go and not taking further action against the mother or her daughter.

"That said, stealing is wrong," TeaPulse added.

"Even at nine, this is something that should already be understood, and her age does not change that."

The company must now contact their supplier to make design tweaks to their stamp and change its colour so that they can differentiate it from the allegedly stolen stamp.

As the process will take effect across all outlets, it will be "troublesome", TeaPulse stated.

"We understand that some may feel protective because she is young, but we hope people can also see why we cannot simply treat this as nothing."

Taking the 'gentle approach'

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, TeaPulse founder Ivan Seow shared that the mother had placed an order and staff turned away to work on the drinks.

When asked if he felt the girl might have thought it was a toy, he added: "Girl clearly knows it’s a stamp, whether she sees it as a toy or not that we don’t know."

Despite a number of netizens asking Seow to report the matter to the police, he has still decided against doing so due to the backlash TeaPulse faced on Instagram.

In direct messages seen by AsiaOne, although many users felt the girl ought to be taught a lesson, some also reached out to TeaPulse in defence of the child, questioning the company's decision to share the video online.

While some among the users who defended the child expressed the need to protect the latter's privacy, others opined that the child was acting on her inquisitive nature and did not understand the severity of her actions.

"We reflected and feel that as much as the trust built on the loyal program with our customers matters a lot, a child’s privacy and well being matters more," Seow said.

"We can only assume that it’s just a harmless act of mischief though we can’t confirm, we choose to observe and take the more gentle approach."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com