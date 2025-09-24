Vitamin diffusers are 'imitation tobacco products', banned in Singapore: HSA

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has warned the public that it is illegal to purchase and use vitamin diffusers.

They are classified as "imitation tobacco products" and banned in Singapore as a result, said the authority on Wednesday (Sept 24).

It was responding to recent concerns over such diffusers being marketed online as "healthier alternatives" to e-vaporisers.

Often promoted via influencers and online advertisements, these products claim to contain substances like caffeine, vitamin B12 and melatonin.

A check by AsiaOne showed that some sites which sell such devices offer shipping to Singapore, stating that it is the consumers' responsibility to ensure they follow the laws of their country of residence.

Despite looking harmless, such devices could contain substances that are not intended for consumption — which could lead to long-term health risks, said HSA, adding that such products may also serve as a gateway for users to experimenting with cigarettes or even hard drugs.

Youths are particularly vulnerable to such risks, it said.

Those convicted of buying, using, or possessing imitation tobacco products face a fine of up to $2,000.

HSA has been actively tracking online listings, social media posts, and messaging platforms to detect and remove illegal advertisements and posts.

Between April 1 and June 30 this year, it took down over 2,000 vape-related listings, including those for imitation tobacco products, said the authority.

On Aug 19, a man was caught using a vitamin diffuser near the State Courts by HSA officers and handed a fine after he admitted to possessing an imitation tobacco product, reported The Straits Times.

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com