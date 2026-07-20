Vivian Balakrishnan heads to Manila for 5-day Asean meetings

Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan is making a five-day visit to Manila from Monday (July 20) to attend the 59th Asean Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) and related meetings.

In a statement on Monday, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the visit will include Dr Balakrishnan's participation at the post ministerial conferences (PMC), 27th Asean Plus Three Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM), 16th East Asia Summit FMM, 33rd Asean Regional Forum, as well as the commemorative activity of the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia.

Sharing further details on the AMM, MFA said the foreign ministers will reaffirm their commitment to Asean unity and centrality, as well as discuss ways to advance Asean integration and community-building initiatives under the Philippines’ chairmanship theme of “Navigating Our Future, Together”.

MFA added that the ministers will also continue discussions on strengthening regional trade, food and energy security, accelerating the green energy transition, and strengthening cooperation in new growth areas such as the digital economy.

Asean will also engage its partners — Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, India, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States — to review ongoing cooperation at the PMCs.

During the meetings, Dr Balakrishnan will exchange views with his counterparts on regional and international developments and discuss ways to advance regional peace and stability, as well as promote inclusive and sustainable growth, MFA said.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the AMM.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will reportedly travel to Manila for the meetings.

In a statement, the US State Department said Rubio's trip advances a clear US priority — a free and open Indo-Pacific that delivers safety, security, and prosperity for the region and the American people.

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