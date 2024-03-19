Vivian Balakrishnan meets Palestinian leaders, conveys Singapore's concern for Gaza crisis

RAMALLAH — Meetings between a Singaporean delegation led by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and officials from the Palestinian Authority on March 18 yielded a candid exchange of views on the war in Gaza, with concerns raised that the fighting could spill over and become a regional conflict, said the minister.

This would have profound implications on the Middle East and as far afield as South-east Asia, Dr Balakrishnan told the media at Singapore's representative office in Ramallah, noting that the discussions also revolved around the deterioration of the humanitarian, political and security situation in this part of the world.

"They were very candid. What happened on Oct 7 was a calamity... to both the Israelis and to the Palestinians, and there's no running away from the fact that this has been a very major setback and has had unbearable humanitarian consequences," he said.

Noting Singapore's "good and strong" relationship with the Palestinian Authority, which runs parts of the occupied West Bank, Dr Balakrishnan said he appreciated their openness, constructiveness and trust even though they know that Singapore's position cannot be identical to theirs.

"It doesn't mean we have to agree on everything, but there is respect (and) there is a commitment to mutual support," he added.

Dr Balakrishnan had called on Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Mustafa in Ramallah as part of a 10-day working visit to the Middle East.

Dr Mustafa, a former World Bank official and chairman of the Palestine Investment Fund, will be taking over Dr Shtayyeh who, along with his government, resigned in February in the wake of the war in Gaza and escalating violence in the West Bank, where Israel has stepped up military raids amid Palestinian street attacks.

Dr Balakrishnan also met his Palestinian counterpart Riad Al-Malki, and General Intelligence Services head Majed Faraj in Ramallah.

During these meetings, Dr Balakrishnan expressed Singapore's deep concern about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement on March 19.

The ministry reiterated Singapore's call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, which will allow for the effective delivery of aid to affected civilians in Gaza.

MFA said the minister updated the Palestinian leaders on Singapore's assistance to the Hamas-controlled enclave, including the third tranche of aid being delivered via airdrops through Jordan.

Dr Balakrishnan said the leaders were grateful for the outpouring of generosity and compassion from all Singaporeans.

"They know that we support the welfare and future of the Palestinian people, and our discussions proceed along those lines... The fact that we've been raising funds, providing support, I think that clearly registered in their minds and in their hearts," he added.

Asked how young Singaporeans should express their concern about the crisis in Gaza, Dr Balakrishnan said any compassion or anger needs to be converted into "positive directions".

"I'm glad Singaporeans care," he said. "If young people didn't care, that would be terrible for our future."

The minister was also asked how he would take the insights gleaned from his visit to Ramallah into his upcoming meetings with the Israelis.

In response, he said the ongoing conflict will leave "long, open wounds" in both societies, which cannot be underestimated.

He also noted the need for "imaginative and courageous thinking about the day after" should the war in Gaza and the larger Israel-Palestine conflict settle down.

"What governance structures (will there be), who will be in charge? You can't underestimate the difficulty of this," he said, adding that the Palestinians will also need to work out long-term rules of engagement with Israel and press on with their own economic development.

MFA said Dr Balakrishnan emphasised in his meetings Singapore's support for a two-state solution, and he had expressed hope that Palestine and Israel will engage in direct negotiations on this as "it is the only viable pathway towards a comprehensive, just and durable peace".

The minister said a key priority that was raised during his meeting with Dr Mustafa was human talent development and capacity building, especially for the Palestinian civil service, which Singapore has been helping with.

Dr Balakrishnan pointed to a $10 million enhanced technical assistance package from Singapore that has benefitted more than 700 Palestinian officials by providing training programmes and post-graduate scholarships.

"They have asked that we continue and, in fact, try to accelerate this. I told them, we'll be happy to have even more Palestinian officials come and interact with Singapore and Singaporeans," he said.

Shireen Shelleh, the honorary director of Singapore's representative office in Ramallah, said the impact of the office's work is significant despite its small scale.

Set up in October 2022 to expand the reach and strengthen the delivery of Singapore's technical assistance, the office has so far been arranging site visits and study tours in Singapore for Palestinian officials.

This, Shelleh said, will allow the civil servants to learn from their experience in the Republic and apply their learnings when managing and operating similar systems in the Palestinian territories.

"It's also part of raising the awareness about Singapore... Having a place and a contact here really enriches the relationship between the two peoples," she added.

On Dr Balakrishnan's latest visit to the West Bank, Shelleh said it is important to see that the country she is helping to build connections with is paying attention to the situation that Palestinians are facing.

She added: "It is not only in Gaza where it is very devastating. It's also in the West Bank, where we are really suffering."

