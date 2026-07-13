Vivian Balakrishnan pays respects to late Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha in Bangkok

Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan paid his respects to Thailand's late Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati on Monday (July 13).

Dr Balakrishnan was accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Writing in a Facebook post after paying his respects at the Grand Palace, the foreign minister recalled that the late princess had dedicated her life to serving the people of Thailand.

"A steadfast champion of the vulnerable and disadvantaged, she spearheaded initiatives to uplift underprivileged children and support female inmates. As an accomplished diplomat, she represented Thailand on the international stage with distinction and grace.

"Her steadfast advocacy for justice, the rule of law, and women’s rights earned recognition from the United Nations and the international community."

Dr Balakrishnan said that Princess Bajrakitiyabha's passing is a profound loss, adding that her legacy of service will be long remembered.

He also extended Singapore's condolences to the King, the royal family, and the people of Thailand.

"Our thoughts are with them during this time of sorrow. May Her Royal Highness rest in peace," Dr Balakrishnan wrote.

Singapore's leaders conveyed condolences in June

King Maha Vajiralongkorn's eldest daughter Princess Bajrakitiyabha was hospitalised in December 2022 after a sudden loss of consciousness caused by a heart condition while visiting the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

The 47-year-old died on June 11, after her condition worsened due to an intra-abdominal infection, colitis, low blood pressure, arrhythmias, and blood clotting disorders, a palace statement said.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha studied law at Cornell University, obtaining a Master's degree and a doctorate, and worked as an attorney in the Thai Office of the Attorney-General between 2006 and 2011.

From 2012 to 2014, she was Thailand's ambassador to Austria, Slovenia and Slovakia, before returning to the attorney-general's office in Bangkok.

In a letter to the King on behalf of Singaporeans on June 12, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said his daughter leaves behind an inspiring legacy and will be dearly missed.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who sent his condolences to his Thai counterpart, said the late princess will be fondly remembered for her contributions to the betterment of the Thai society, adding that her passing will be deeply felt by the people of Thailand and the international community.

Writing to his counterpart Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan said the late princess was devoted to the people of Thailand.

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editor@asiaone.com