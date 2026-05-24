Vivian Balakrishnan on working visit to China, North Korea and South Korea

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan is on a five-day working visit to three North Asia countries from Sunday (May 24).

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the visit to China, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and South Korea are part of Singapore's ongoing efforts to engage external partners amidst global challenges.

DPRK is North Korea's official name.

Dr Balakrishnan is expected to meet with his counterparts in the three countries to reaffirm bilateral ties. He will also exchange views with his counterparts on regional and international developments.

This is only the fourth time a Singaporean political office holder has visited North Korea since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1975.

Former foreign minister George Yeo was the first to do so in 2008, while Dr Balakrishnan visited in June 2018, ahead of the Trump-Kim Summit.

Then-Senior Parliamentary Secretary Dr Tan Wu Meng was the third, representing Singapore at North Korea's 70th anniversary celebration of its founding.

Dr Balakrishnan will be accompanied by MFA officials on the trip.

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