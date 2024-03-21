Vivian Balakrishnan visits Israel's leaders, tells them their military actions in Gaza have 'gone too far'

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has told Israel's leaders during a working visit to the country that their military actions in Gaza have "gone too far".

While in Israel on Tuesday (March 19) and Wednesday as part of a 10-day working trip to the Middle East, Dr Balakrishnan met with several Israel officials, including Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

At a doorstop interview in Israel on Wednesday, Dr Balakrishnan said that during the meetings, he expressed Singapore's sympathies to all the families affected by the "clear, flagrant, heinous act of terror" carried out by Hamas on Oct 7 last year.

But Dr Balakrishnan said that he and Israel's leaders have a "clear divergence of views" about their military response in Gaza.

"I would say, candid, frank, sometimes even brutal, if need be - where we have a difference is, we believe that the Israeli military response has now gone too far," he said. "I have communicated that both to the prime minister, to the foreign minister, and to the other Israelis whom we have met."

With ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel resuming in Qatar this week, Dr Balakrishnan called for the release of all civilian hostages in Gaza, and hoped that there would be an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

"But I do not know how close or when that will occur. But my sense of it now, is that I do not think this conflict is over yet," the foreign minister said. "You may get temporary interludes, but I think we have to be prepared that this may go on."

Will Singapore's ties with Israel be affected?

Last Sunday, Netanyahu said that he would keep on with the military campaign against Hamas in Gaza, adding that a planned ground assault on Rafah is looming.

Israel's allies - including the United States - have piled pressure on Netanyahu not to attack Rafah, where more than a million displaced people from other parts of the devastated enclave have sought shelter.

Asked about the possible Rafah operation, Dr Balakrishnan said: "We are deeply concerned that this offensive, or planned offensive, into Rafah will have a significant impact on the people who are currently clustered in that area. We have expressed that concern."

On whether Singapore's ties with Israel will be affected if Netanyahu refuses to bow down to international pressure, Dr Balakrishnan said that "we have to see what happens".

He added: "In the end, he is the man who has to make the decisions for Israel. We are not the leaders of Israel.

"He is accountable to his people. And he will also be accountable for the consequences."

Two-state solution only viable pathway towards peace: MFA

In the statement by MFA on Wednesday (March 20), they said that Dr Balakrishnan reiterated Singapore's support for a negotiated two-state solution consistent with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions during his visit.

"This is the only viable pathway towards a comprehensive, just and durable peace between the Israelis and Palestinians," MFA said.

The foreign ministry added that they will continue to work with regional partners including Jordan and Israel to facilitate the Republic of Singapore Air Force's airdrop mission to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Dr Balakrishnan has left Israel for the United Arab Emirates. He is accompanied by a delegation that includes five Members of Parliament - Alex Yam, Nadia Ahmad Samdin, Rachel Ong, Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim and Workers' Party MP Gerald Giam.

ALSO READ: Singapore won't sever ties with Israel, Vivian urges Singaporeans to put national interests first

chingshijie@asiaone.com