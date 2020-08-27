Vlogger and Nas Daily's girlfriend Alyne Tamir calls 14-day SHN 'unnecessary government mandated quarantine'

Is it necessary to serve a 14-day stay-home notice (SHN) in a designated facility? Alyne Tamir, better known as Nas Daily's girlfriend and the creator behind DearAlyne, seems to think otherwise.

In an Instagram story, which was shared on Reddit yesterday (Aug 26), the vlogger called it "two weeks of unnecessary government mandated quarantine across the street from [her] house".

The 30-year-old had recently travelled to the United Arab Emirates and the Maldives for work. Upon her return, she was made to serve her SHN in a designated SHN facility, which just so happened to be right opposite her abode. She did not state which facility she stayed in for her SHN period.

"Even though I have a negative Covid test and my empty house is right there, I still have to stay all 14 days. Because governments make sense," Tamir deadpanned. According to her, she had been swabbed twice, both of which turned out to be negative results.

In a follow-up Instagram story, she shared a screenshot of a conversation with someone who commented that it was "silly" that Tamir would have to serve all 14 days.

"We discharge patients from hospital with one negative test [sic]."

Tamir did, however, acknowledge that she understands as "some people will actually break the rules and leave their home", though it didn't leave her any less disheartened.

"It's just annoying and depressing for someone like me who doesn't actually break the rules."

The Ministry of Health released a travel advisory in March informing all Singapore residents — both citizens and permanent residents — as well as long-term pass holders that all incoming travellers are required to serve a 14-day SHN.

While travellers from select low-risk countries were allowed to serve their SHN at home, the rest are required to serve theirs at a designated SHN facility.

Since April 8, those who leave Singapore after the announcement of the travel advisory are required to bear the cost of their swab tests and their stay at SHN facilities.

