Volkswagen driver gets angry note after blocking 2 motorcycle lots at City Square Mall carpark

Have you ever felt like the world would be a better place without parking goondus?

One Volkswagen driver incurred the wrath of stranger after he blocked two motorcycle lots at City Square Mall's carpark on Monday (Aug 12).

Stomp contributor Sharvin alerted Stomp to the incident and shared photos he took of the parking fail and a scathing note admonishing the driver.

The note read: "Don't be a d**k. Park in the proper lot & not the motorcycle lots."

It came complete with a crude illustration of what the writer really felt about the driver.

PHOTO: Stomp

"I came to City Square Mall at 3pm and saw the car like this," said Sharvin.

"When I left at 4pm, it was still there.

"Such an inconsiderate person."