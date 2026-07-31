Volunteer claims primary 2 boys 'sexualised' her with moaning noises, 1 told her to 'bend over'

While on a volunteering stint, a woman said that she was "sexualised" by a few primary two boys, who allegedly made moaning noises and asked her to "bend over".

In a TikTok video uploaded on Wednesday (July 29), the woman said that she was told by a group of boys that she was pretty, which she said she was okay with initially.

However, the situation deteriorated when the boys went to the back of the classroom, and went under a blanket to make clapping and moaning noises, before allegedly asking the volunteer to join them.

"I was like, 'what are you saying?' I am a grown woman and you are primary two kids," she said, adding that the boys continued doing so for a while.

The woman then said that one boy would keep dropping his pencil, before asking her to "bend over" pick it up for him.

"How do you know these things as an eight-year-old?" the woman questioned.

She proceeded to explain that these came from troubled families, but she admitted that this was a "new level" to her as a frequent volunteer.

"I can handle the vulgarities, the violence... but when it comes to these things, I get a little sensitive," she elaborated.

In a follow-up video, she said that she had informed the teachers of the students' behaviours, to which she was met with empathy and understanding, with one teacher telling her that "it's important that we educate them on these things".

The user's caption also stated that the educators had asked to have a call with her to find out more about what happened.

She also addressed comments asking her to educate the boys, stating that education was the point of her volunteer work.

However, due to the children's backgrounds, she claimed that it might take them "a little longer" to absorb the information and apply it in real life.

Some, she said, simply do not listen at all.

Dealing with children is complicated, she said, adding she and other volunteers have tried to impose discipline through many methods before, but it may not always be effective.

Some blamed what she was wearing

The volunteer also addressed detractors in the video, as some attempted to blame her dressing for causing the incident.

"Are we back in the past?" she asked, adding that she was in a black top and jeans, and that it had "nothing to do with what I wore".

In a third video, she also addressed a commentor who claimed to be the father of three sons, stating that the "boys are just being cheeky".

"Uncle, please, you're a parent! There's no way you're just dismissing it by saying 'boys will be boys'," she said in the video.

In the comment section, other netizens appeared to blame the internet and absent parents for the boys' behaviours, with some advocating for a social media ban.

The user also said that she noted that her video had been reposted on other social media platforms where people started commenting on her body and appearance.

"What does that have to do with the video? [You're] missing the point completely actually!!" she commented.

In response to AsiaOne's inquiries, the woman said that she will not be disclosing any more information out of respect for the children and the volunteering place.

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com