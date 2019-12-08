Volunteers from Buddhist group serve as road marshals during Hari Raya prayers in Eunos

SINGAPORE - As more than 1,000 Muslims gathered at the Abdul Razak Mosque in Eunos for prayer on Sunday morning (Aug 11), volunteers from the nearby Buddhist organisation Shinnyo-en Singapore helped to organise a partial road closure giving them more space to pray.

It was the first time that Shinnyo-en volunteers have served as road marshals during congregational prayers on Hari Raya Haji, which is also known as Eid al-Adha, or the festival of sacrifice which marks the end of the haj pilgrimage to Mecca.

"There have been more congregants coming to the Abdul Razak Moqsue year after year, and some of them cannot enter the mosque," said the mosque's secretary Mr Syed Salleh.

He noted that congregants would often end up praying on the pavement or road outside its premises, but this could be unsafe: "We decided to apply for permission for a partial road closure this year."