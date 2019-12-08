Volunteers from Buddhist group serve as road marshals during Hari Raya prayers in Eunos

Buddhist organisation Shinnyo-en Singapore volunteers serving as road marshals during congregational prayers on Hari Raya Haji on Aug 11, 2019.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Seow Bei Yi
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - As more than 1,000 Muslims gathered at the Abdul Razak Mosque in Eunos for prayer on Sunday morning (Aug 11), volunteers from the nearby Buddhist organisation Shinnyo-en Singapore helped to organise a partial road closure giving them more space to pray.

It was the first time that Shinnyo-en volunteers have served as road marshals during congregational prayers on Hari Raya Haji, which is also known as Eid al-Adha, or the festival of sacrifice which marks the end of the haj pilgrimage to Mecca.

"There have been more congregants coming to the Abdul Razak Moqsue year after year, and some of them cannot enter the mosque," said the mosque's secretary Mr Syed Salleh.

He noted that congregants would often end up praying on the pavement or road outside its premises, but this could be unsafe: "We decided to apply for permission for a partial road closure this year."

When the idea was mooted at a meeting of the Kembangan-Chai Chee Inter-Racial and Religious Circle (IRCC), Shinnyo-en offered to have its volunteers man the roadblock during the morning prayer on Hari Raya Haji, he said.

Mosque volunteers handled a similar roadblock during Hari Raya Puasa earlier this year, but that meant that they could not join the other congregants.

But they did so on Sunday, when six Shinnyo-en volunteers stepped in to divert traffic from Jalan Ismail, in the private estate where the mosque is.

"We were so happy about that. It didn't occur to us that people from other races would be willing to help," said Mr Syed."It gives our volunteers the peace of mind to do their prayers as well."

Ms Tan Pia Tiang, manager of Shinnyo-en, said: "Singapore is a religiously diverse country but there are many commonalities and one of them is prayer. We understand how this is important to our Muslim friends and wanted to volunteer so they do not have to forgo it."

She added that Shinnyo-en is more than happy to continue helping out in future Hari Raya celebrations.

Kembangan-Chai Chee IRCC chairman Fazlur Rahman said: "It's a small gesture, but it is very important and it touches the hearts of others."

It is not the first time Shinnyo-en has worked with a mosque in the constituency, he said, adding that last Ramadan, its youth volunteers distributed vegetarian porridge at Eunos MRT station and bus interchange with young people from the Darul Aman Mosque.

"Religious leaders already have platforms to communicate with each other. But what we need now are more ground-up initiatives where members of the community from various religious groups, especially the youth, come forward," he said. "Beyond just tolerance or appreciation, we want them to feel comfortable doing activities together."

Kembangan-Chai Chee IRCC, which comprises representatives from religious and community organisations in the neighbourhood, was set up in 2011. It meets regularly to develop joint programmes for the community.

Selamat Hari Raya Haji. We have 5 mosques in my area, 30 over temples, various churches. It is important that we seek...

Posted by Tan Chuan-Jin on Saturday, 10 August 2019

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Religion hari raya haji

TRENDING

Female BMW driver, 67, rams through railing and falls 10m onto road after stepping on wrong pedal
Female BMW driver, 67, rams through railing and falls 10m onto road after stepping on wrong pedal
Cable car crash in Canada caused by vandalism, say police
Cable car crash in Canada caused by vandalism, say police
16 items to buy from Phoon Huat that are cheaper than other supermarkets
16 items to buy from Phoon Huat that are cheaper than other supermarkets
Search widens further for missing Singaporean kayakers in Malaysia
Search widens further for missing Singaporean kayakers in Malaysia
Camila Cabello confirms romance with Shawn Mendes on Instagram
Camila Cabello confirms romance with Shawn Mendes on Instagram
Would you work for Huawei for five times what your peers are making?
Would you work for Huawei for five times what your peers are making?
Woman gives birth in Grab car on the way to the hospital
Woman gives birth in Grab car on the way to the hospital
Food delivery rider rescues elderly driver from lorry that flipped on its side
Food delivery rider rescues elderly driver from lorry that flipped on its side
Laser pointers are not illegal in Hong Kong, but what harm can they actually do to people?
Laser pointers are not illegal in Hong Kong, but what harm can they actually do to people?
Westlife&#039;s The Twenty Tour made me feel old but proud to be a 90s kid
Westlife's The Twenty Tour made me feel old but proud to be a 90s kid
Rocker&#039;s emotional take on national anthem stirs debate
Rocker's emotional take on national anthem stirs debate
10 homes that&#039;ll make you want to stay in all day
10 homes that'll make you want to stay in all day

LIFESTYLE

Do you really need experience to get a job? 6 things that I learnt about careers as an undergraduate in Singapore
Do you really need experience to get a job? 6 things that I learnt about careers as an undergraduate in Singapore
Too much coffee could trigger migraines
Too much coffee could trigger migraines
14 exquisite mooncakes to gift your boss and mother-in-law that will fly them to the moon
14 exquisite mooncakes to impress your boss and mother-in-law
5 ways to &#039;zhng&#039; your life with these services for wannabe crazy-rich Singaporeans
5 ways to 'zhng' your life with these services for wannabe crazy-rich Singaporeans

Home Works

How to save while furnishing your new home in Singapore
How to save while furnishing your new home in Singapore
House tour: A fruity colour palette in this 3-bedroom apartment
House tour: A fruity colour palette in this 3-bedroom apartment
5 rare HDB types that are basically private houses
5 rare HDB types that are basically private houses
House Tour: A calming all-white three-room HDB in Hougang
House Tour: A calming all-white three-room HDB in Hougang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Weekend planner Aug 9 - 12: Free admissions to National Gallery Singapore &amp; other fun activities
What to do this long weekend: Free admission to National Gallery & other fun activities
A bicentennial guide to 200 years of Singapore-made tech and games
A bicentennial guide to 200 years of Singapore-made tech and games
Manchester United fanboys in Singapore included one Lee Chong Wei
No one realised one Manchester United fanboy in Singapore was this superstar
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans

SERVICES