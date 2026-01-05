Volunteers clean up cluttered Boon Lay flat; daughters of elderly resident lie to her that items have been 'sold'

A family will be able to have their reunion dinner at their childhood home in Boon Lay after volunteers pitched in to clean up the five-room flat filled with clutter.

The 76-year-old resident, surnamed Guo, told Shin Min Daily News she did not have the strength to clear the stuff she had accumulated over the years.

The unit had been overflowing with stacks of household items, bags, containers and more, sparking concern from her children, who had moved out some 10 years ago.

Guo's two daughters told Shin Min they were worried that the flat might be a fire hazard or that items piled high could fall and pose a danger to their elderly parents.

They hence approached volunteer organisation AMKSS Social Move, which agreed to help.

To ensure that the decluttering effort would not be hindered, the daughters reportedly told their mother a white lie — that the items had been "sold" to someone for $1,000.

On Sunday (Jan 4) morning, volunteers gathered at Block 268A Boon Lay Drive, spending about eight hours to clear the mess in the flat and along the corridor.

Organisation founder Michael Sim told the Chinese daily they disposed of 120 waste bins worth of items.

AMKSS Social Move said in a Facebook post on Sunday that about 60 individuals had gathered for the cause.

"Faced with an overwhelming volume of items, our volunteers worked with unwavering dedication and respect. They patiently consulted the resident, carefully sorted keepsakes and important documents, and thoughtfully cleared the space," it said.

Neighbours had also offered the team beverages, which the organisation said is "a beautiful reflection of true kampung spirit".

Photos accompanying the post also showed volunteers cleaning the layer of grime on the floor.

According to Shin Min, the family plan to purchase a new table and chairs and gather at the home to celebrate Chinese New Year in Feburary.

