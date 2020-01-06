Volunteers help jobless uncle who went hungry to save money for his family

Despite the financial aid given out to help tide everyone through Covid-19's choppy waters, some have still fallen through the cracks.

After losing his job as a dishwasher due to the pandemic, an elderly man in Singapore turned to collect cans and cardboard on the streets in hopes of selling them for money.

His neighbour recently saw him looking pale and weary at a bus stop and notified Hopes in Meals, a volunteer start-up that seeks to provide meals for the elderly who live alone in rental flats, as well as and families with children in need.

In a Facebook post on May 30, the group shared how the uncle had amassed a collection of recyclable scraps in his living room but he was unable to sell them due to the circuit breaker measures.

When asked about the financial aid provided by the government, the man revealed that he had a 93-year-old mother, and a sister who was sick, both of whom he needed to care for. He had given his payouts to them and, in a bid to save more money for the pair, decided to go hungry himself.

Hopes in Meals wrote: "Uncle says at times he will just drink more water to sustain the hunger or take more rest when he feels giddy or weak."

Beyond distributing meals, the volunteer group has also partnered up with SATA CommHealth to provide medical assistance to seniors.

In another Facebook post, another elderly man, also one of their beneficiaries, was seen receiving medical attention from SATA. The volunteers had discovered the uncle looking rather weak and frail when he attempted to come to the door one day.

The senior said that he had been feeling giddy for a long time and could only lay in bed at times. After getting a call for assistance, SATA CommHealth's team visited the elderly man's flat to examine him and provide urgent medical help.

Being a newly formed group, a link to a crowdfunding page was included at the bottom of the post, encouraging others to donate to the cause or even join them as a volunteer to provide meals to more people in need.

In just two days alone, the campaign has received over 3,500 backers, with over $150,000 raised in donations.

