'Spirit of humanity': Volunteers pack 18 tonnes of aid supplies for Gaza civilians on New Year's Eve

There was a flurry of activity at the Charis Tabernacle church in Paya Lebar on the morning of New Year's Eve as about 150 volunteers worked to package humanitarian aid bound for Gaza.

A hefty 18 tonnes of aid, consisting of 60,000 packs of ready-to-eat bean soup meals and 3,000 pieces of 10-litre collapsible jerry cans will be shipped to Jordan in January and then delivered to Gaza via land crossings or airdrops.

The latest tranche of aid facilitated by non-profit organisation Humanity Matters is worth $204,000. It is hoped that the relief supplies will reach Gaza in time for Ramadan, which is expected to start around Feb 18, 2026.

At the relief packing event on Dec 31, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam said the situation in Gaza is "still very dire" despite news of a ceasefire in October.

"It's not a very happy new year if you're in Gaza right now, nor is it particularly happy if you're in Ukraine or Sudan or Yemen," he observed in his speech as the event's guest of honour.

The minister noted that Singapore has contributed 11 tranches of humanitarian aid valued at over $25 million to Gaza, and the government is contributing $1 million as seed money to support the fundraising efforts.

However, the biggest issue remains the delivery of aid to Gaza civilians, he said.

"It's not just the quantum of money, I think if we need more, we can raise more. The question is getting it across to the people who need it," Shanmugam elaborated.

"I'm sure if there was a clarity in the needs and the ability to get the aid across, much more can be done, not just by us, but by the rest of the world as well."

Thanking the volunteers, Shanmugam said the event is a "very meaningful way" to wrap up 2025 and start the new year, and it is heartening to see people from all walks of lives gathered for the cause.

"[It] really [illustrates] the point that a feeling for a fellow human being doesn't have to be bound within the framework of religion or race. There is unlike it all the sense of spirit of humanity, which is far more important."

The volunteer packers are aged between 17 and 70 years old and comprise members of religious institutions and volunteer groups, community organisations, and staff of logistical partners.

Ambassador Ong Keng Yong, who is chairman of Humanity Matters, said they will continue working with overseas counterparts to continue providing aid and running ground initiatives such as a medical care centre in Egypt.

[[nid:727035]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com