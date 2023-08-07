Voters can use Singpass at polling stations in upcoming Presidential Election

SINGAPORE — For the first time, voters will be able to use their Singpass app in place of the physical National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) to verify their identity at polling stations in the upcoming presidential election, which is to be held by Sept 13.

Voters can still choose to take along their pink NRIC if they do not have a Singpass account, the Elections Department told The Straits Times.

As at July, there were 2.7 million eligible voters, an increase of 55,000 from the 2.65 million in the 2020 General Election.

Singpass carries the digital identities of 4.5 million residents here. The national authentication system also secures residents' access to their public health records, property titles and Central Provident Fund accounts. In the private sector, Singpass secures online insurance purchases and claims, and the opening of bank accounts.

What else can Singpass be used for? Where is the NRIC still required? Straits Times technology editor Irene Tham answers these key questions.

1. Was Singpass accepted at the 2020 General Election?

No. Voters had to take along their pink NRIC and polling card.

2. When did Singpass start to become more widely accepted?

Since Nov 1, 2021, all government agencies have accepted the digital identity card in residents' Singpass mobile app for verification in e-citizen transactions, whether it is to borrow books from public libraries, register for entry into government buildings, book appointments at public polyclinics and hospitals, register to collect passports or book Housing Board flats.

In December 2022, the Women's Charter was amended to allow the Registry of Marriages to also accept Singpass for marriage registration, plugging the remaining gap in the acceptance of the digital identity card by public agencies.

3. When is the physical NRIC still required?

Under the National Registration Regulations, hotels still require guests to produce their NRICs when checking in. This legislative requirement is currently under review, said the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office.

The regulations also require the physical identity card to be presented for the following services under the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority:

NRIC registration, re-registration and replacement;

citizenship completion of formalities;

the renunciation of citizenship or permanent residence (PR) status;

the revocation or reinstatement of PR status.

[[nid:640118]]

Investigations under the Criminal Procedure Code and/or the National Registration Act also require a physical identity card.

Other instances where physical identity documents are still needed include school examinations where phones are not allowed, and entry to secured government premises where photo identity cards are exchanged for passes.

Efforts are ongoing to progressively implement electronic access control at secured premises, said the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office.

4. Why do some banks and law firms still insist on photocopying and using a physical identity card for verification?

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it has made clear to all banks that the use of Singpass for verification is permitted for all over-the-counter and online transactions.

The MAS' anti-money laundering and countering of financing of terrorism regulations allow banks to retain customer due diligence documents either in paper or electronic form for record keeping. Record keeping is required during bank account opening and when customers request a change of name, for instance.

ST understands that some banks may still insist on checking or photocopying physical identity cards for record keeping, as they have not upgraded their systems to allow due diligence documents to be recorded in electronic format.

Similarly, law firms that have yet to upgrade their systems may still insist on paper documents.

5. Is there a possibility that the physical NRIC will go away?

Under the National Registration Regulations, people residing in Singapore must apply for registration within one year upon attaining the age of 15, and be issued with an identity card — pink for citizens and blue for non-citizens.

It is unlikely this rule will change, said Mr Bryan Tan, a partner at law firm Reed Smith.

"It is good to have the analogue NRIC as a backup in case the digital stuff fails."

ALSO READ: PE2023 - Will Polling Day fall on Sept 2?

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.