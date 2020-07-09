Voting arrangements for senior voters on Polling Day: ELD

The Elections Department has reiterated the voting arrangements for senior voters come July 10, to ensure that voting is safe in light of the Covid-19 situation.

Here are the arrangements:

Voters can vote any time between 8am and 8pm.

Voters aged 65 years and above have been assigned time-bands in the morning, to minimise their interaction with younger voters. Family members voting at the same polling station may accompany the senior voter to vote. However, only one accompanying family member will be accorded priority voting, along with the senior voter.

Senior voters can also vote at other times of the day, if they are unable to do so in the morning. Election officials will accord him/her priority and provide the necessary assistance. He/she can still be accompanied by family members who are voting at the same polling station.

If you are not a senior voter and are unable to vote during your time-band, you are advised to vote anytime from 12 noon to 8pm. Voters who are well to vote are encouraged to vote before 7pm.

The special voting hour from 7pm to 8pm caters to voters who are serving Stay-Home Notice at home, or are unwell. Voters with a temperature of 37.5 degree Celsius and above will be turned away if they turn up between 8am to 7pm. They will be asked to return to vote during the Special Voting Hour from 7pm to 8pm.

