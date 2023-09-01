'Waited for the bus for 1 hour': Commuters stuck at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints on Polling Day and start of school holidays

Earlier this week, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) cautioned that queues lasting up to three hours, as seen during the June holidays, can be expected at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during this long Polling Day weekend entering into the September school holidays.

They were not mistaken.

Today (Sept 1), many commuters found themselves in the worst possible situation to be in when travelling — getting caught in long and seemingly never-ending traffic jams and queues.

For those on the ground, it meant longer periods of waiting just to hop on a bus to get from Singapore to Johor.

On a Facebook chatgroup sharing information on traffic conditions at the checkpoints, one frustrated user shared that they "waited at Tuas Checkpoint for the bus for one hour".

Another also wrote that they had waited for the bus at the Woodlands Checkpoint for an hour and still hadn't boarded one.

Another commuter echoed these sentiments, expressing that after passing through Singapore customs, they faced a lengthy wait at the bus bay.

A TikTok user captured a 41-second video of the Causeway today. Around the 11-second mark, the video revealed many individuals choosing to walk to Johor Bahru along the stagnant traffic at 11.45am.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@jbsgcauseway/video/7273702508072078610[/embed]

The user wrote: "Wow! Walking is faster than cars and buses."

