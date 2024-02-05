Waiting for keys to your BTO flat? 2,000 vacated units at Tanglin Halt to be used as rental homes for families

The journey of getting the keys to their first home is longer for some than others.

For 33-year-old Muhammad Afiq and his wife, their wait for their four-room Built-To-Order (BTO) flat in Kovan will end in 2027.

Despite this, the couple already has a place to call home while waiting for the keys.

Afiq and his wife have been living in a three-room rental flat in Jurong West under the Parenthood Provisional Housing Scheme (PPHS) since October last year.

The scheme prioritises married couples with children below 18 years of age, including expecting parents, for affordable interim housing while waiting for their uncompleted flat bought during an HDB sales exercise, according to the eligibility criteria listed on the HDB website.

Rental for flats under this scheme start from $400 for two-room flats and $600 for three-room flats based on the flat's location, according to the HDB website.

To meet the demand for PPHS flats, HDB has been steadily increasing the supply from 800 in 2021 to the current 2,000 flats.

Since August 2021, HDB has been prioritising families in greater need to subsidised temporary housing by refining eligibility conditions for PPHS.

Afiq told AsiaOne that the scheme allows him and his wife to live their married life away from their parents.

"It allowed us to become independent as a unit and reliant on one another to make this space a home for ourselves and our son," he said.

The father of a two-year-old said that having a well-connected public transport system as well as multiple daycare centres in their area makes daily life less stressful.

2,000 Tanglin Halt units to be under PPHS

To help couples like Afiq and his wife, some 2,000 vacated HDB flats across 17 blocks in Tanglin Halt will be spruced up before being let out to families waiting for their BTO flats to be completed, the housing board said on Monday (Feb 5).

This will double the supply of flats under the PPHS to 4,000 units by 2025, as announced by Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann in June last year.

These blocks are part of 31 blocks in the Tanglin Halt estate which will eventually be demolished as they were selected for redevelopment in 2014.

The 2,000 flats and common areas of the blocks will be refurbished before they are made available for rental.

The board will replace fittings and fixtures like water pipes, floor tiles, sanitary wares along with conducting electrical and painting works. It will also upgrade common areas such as lift lobbies and outdoor spaces.

"HDB is also working with stakeholders on the provision of amenities such as playgrounds and childcare centres," the board said.

"Residents will be served by the nearby Tanglin Halt market which includes eateries and shops."

When completed, the flats will be progressively let out for PPHS temporary housing from the second half of 2025.

When asked about whether he would be interested in the Tanglin Halt flats, Afiq responded that he will definitely keep an eye out for their prices.

"I will look into it [from an] affordability point of view. It's good that they raised the unit availability 2,000, but I also don't know how much they will be renting out for," he said.

