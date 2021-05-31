Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination now available for those above 60

Those aged 60 and above can now walk in to any vaccination centre and get their Covid-19 jab without booking an appointment slot in advance, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on May 31.

The move is intended to make the vaccination process "even more convenient" for seniors, PM Lee explained. "Just turn up at a vaccination centre, and you will be jabbed."

Previously, those above 60 had to register their interest online or at any community centre or community club.

To date, 73 per cent of senior citizens aged 60 and above have had at least one jab or booked a vaccination slot, PM Lee said.

Seniors who are not mobile, or are unable to make their way to a vaccination centre, can contact the Silver Generation Office to request to receive the vaccine at home.

