Wall of Ng Teng Fong's mansion collapses, causing jam on Dunearn Rd

SINGAPORE – Part of the boundary wall of the former residence of late billionaire Ng Teng Fong collapsed on Sunday (Nov 13) afternoon, pouring debris over all three lanes of Dunearn Road.

The concrete debris caused Dunearn Road to be temporarily closed.

Ms Ng Siok Giok, the daughter of Mr Ng, said she was alerted to the collapse of the wall around 4pm and “immediately mobilised a professional structural engineer”.

“We are working closely with the authorities – the affected area is cordoned off and we are working to stabilise the surroundings.

“The engineer is also investigating the cause of the wall collapse. We are thankful that there are no injuries and we will engage our engineer to conduct additional inspections on the other boundary wall to ensure safety,” she added.

Engineers from the Building and Construction Authority were also on the scene to assess the damage.

Various parts of Singapore saw heavy downpours on Sunday afternoon and evening, with the drainage levels in Dunearn Road and Hillcrest Road reaching 100 per cent around 3.20pm.

National water agency PUB warned on Sunday that the area had a high flood risk.

Mr Ng Teng Fong was a prominent real estate tycoon who founded Far East Organization in the 1960s. He died in 2010 after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

