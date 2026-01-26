Wan Yang customer losses hit $1.29m, those affected can redeem free treatment from 4 beauty firms: Case

Customers of shut massage and foot reflexology chain Wan Yang will be able to redeem up to three free treatment sessions at four beauty and wellness businesses as part of a goodwill arrangement, said the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case).

As of Monday (Jan 26), 1,065 reports have been submitted to the association over Wan Yang's sudden closure in November 2025, with losses reaching approximately $1.29 million in unused prepaid packages.

To support affected customers, those who have lodged a report with the consumer watchdog are eligible for complimentary services — capped at a total of $150 — at selected outlets of JHL TCM Beauty, Joyre TCMedi Spa, SYOUJIN and ZEN Beauty.

Case said in a media release on Monday that appointment bookings with the four CaseTrust-accredited businesses are open till April 30 and the sessions must be scheduled for 2026.

Wan Yang customers will be required to provide documentation including receipts, package statements or appointment records to receive the free treatments.

"The participating businesses have committed not to sell their packages and services during the complimentary treatments," said Case.

Former employees of Wan Yang have also been offered jobs at the four beauty businesses.

Case president Melvin Yong said the association has assisted consumers to file a claim with the liquidators.

"However, as customers are treated as unsecured creditors in the liquidation process, I have asked Case to explore other alternatives to assist the affected consumers, many of whom are seniors who had bought prepayment packages from Wan Yang," he explained.

Yong said that Case will continue to engage the government and the industry on measures such as a mandatory cooling-off period for the purchase of prepaid packages and prepayment protection in the form of escrow accounts.

Consumers who require assistance may contact Case by calling 6277 5100 or visiting its website.

[[nid:726227]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com