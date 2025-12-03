Wan Yang customers' losses soar to over $900k after abrupt closure: Case

Customers of massage and foot reflexology chain Wan Yang have reported losses of over $904,000 in unused prepaid packages, said Melvin Yong, president of Consumers Association of Singapore (Case).

In a statement to AsiaOne on Wednesday (Dec 3), Yong said that Case has received 439 complaints following Wan Yang's sudden closure on Nov 21.

The current amount far exceeds the initial $29,000 previously announced by Yong on Nov 24.

According to the Radin Mas MP, Wan Yang confirmed that all three of its entities — Wan Yang Holdings, Wan Yang Foot Reflexology Centre and Wan Yang Health Product & Foot Reflexology Centre — have ceased operations as of Nov 21, and are undergoing liquidation proceedings.

"Wan Yang has proposed liquidators, care of RSM SG Corporate Advisory Pte Ltd, to oversee the liquidation administration," said Yong, adding that they will be appointed following a creditors' meeting on Dec 10.

"Case has established a dedicated communication channel with the proposed liquidators so that affected consumers with complaints about their unutilised prepaid packages lodged with Case can be directly referred to them for more efficient processing," he added.

Customers with unused prepaid packages can approach Case for assistance through its hotline on 6277-5100 or via its website at case.org.sg.

