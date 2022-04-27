Want to buy a SafeEntry gateway? Yes you can and it's listed for sale on Carousell for...

You must've heard the news by now. With effect from Tuesday (April 26), you no longer have to check in and out of malls, restaurants with SafeEntry.

But even with the loosening of the restrictions, it is still advisable to be cautious. Wearing masks even if you're outdoors, sanitising your hands regularly or even getting a SafeEntry gantry for your own home.

Yes. An actual SafeEntry gantry.

A Twitter user on Tuesday (April 26) uploaded a screenshot of the gantry listed for sale on online classifieds marketplace Carousell, and the post has garnered over 300 retweets in less than 24 hours.

People are selling the safe entry gateways on carousell 💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/SdLplzOmWQ — struggling uni kid (@ABCDEFGORDON) April 26, 2022

At just $6,800, you can get this SafeEntry gantry, complete with the SafeEntry system and optional temperature checker, vaccination checker and access system.

Here are some ideas on what you could do with it:

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter/ABCDEFGORDON

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter/ABCDEFGORDON

Martinmmt, a Carousell seller who has been rated five stars from six buyers, listed this new product five months ago and it has since collected 27 likes on it.

This seller, presumably a vendor, also has other SafeEntry-related listings on his profile such as a face reader with door access.

To date, it is not known how many gantries have been sold by this seller but it's likely many pre-owned ones will be turning up in the resale market soon with malls dismantling and removing their gantries yesterday.

AsiaOne has contacted the seller for comment.

schermainechoo@asiaone.com