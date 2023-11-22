Want to get your hands on $10 Lee Kuan Yew coins? Over 700,000 of them are up for exchange in banks from Dec 4

Paging all limited-edition coin collectors!

You may have seen the TikTok video of a man trying to pay for his purchases using a $10 Lee Kwan Yew coin, only for it to be rejected by cashiers.

Or maybe you've had your eye on the commemorative coin but missed the date for the online application.

Now, here's your chance to get your hands on LKY100 coin, as the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced on Wednesday (Nov 22) that over 700,000 coins will be available for exchange in banks nationwide.

From Dec 4 to Dec 31, you can walk into any of the 142 participating bank branches and use your NRIC, passport or work pass for the exchange.

You can exchange as many coins as you want, as long as there's stock available at each bank branch.

If you've applied for the coins earlier but have not collected them, don't forget to do so by Dec 3, MAS said.

All uncollected and remaining coins will be made available for the public walk-in exchange.

On May 15, MAS launched the aluminium bronze coins to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Singapore's founding prime minister Lee Kwan Yew.

The coins feature his portrait on one side, and the Singapore Coat of Arms on the other. A total of four million coins were minted for distribution.

MAS also said that the coins are legal tender, which means that they can be used to pay for goods and services in Singapore.

For more information on the walk-in exchange and how to collect your coins, you can visit the MAS page here.

ALSO READ: Gotten an SMS from MAS for your LKY100 coin yet? Here's how and where you can collect your coins

shaocong.neo@asiaone.com