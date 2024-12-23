Want to tour NUS? You'll need to book slots starting January 2025

Visitors planning to tour the National University of Singapore (NUS) campus will need to register and book tour slots from January 2025.

Each guided tour will last about an hour and this will take place during the peak period from Jan 13 to Feb 21, 2025.

This is to effectively manage visitor traffic on campus during this peak period, said the university.

Singapore Tourism Board-licensed travel agents and tourist guides may choose to book a group tour guided by a NUS student ambassador or engage a registered student docent to give them a tour of the campus, said an NUS spokesman in response to queries from AsiaOne.

Tourists who are not accompanied by a student ambassador or student docent will be asked to leave the premises.

These tours will be conducted primarily in English and each group can accommodate between 20 to 40 visitors, according to the NUS website.

"All tour groups will also need to submit their bus plate details prior to their visit, as part of the registration requirements," said the spokesperson.

A paid tour by the school's student docents will also be available for groups without a STB license or Free Independent Travellers, according to the NUS website.

NUS also added that students conducting campus tours are required to register with the Office of Provost to ensure that adequate training is provided, reported The Straits Times.

Unlicensed tour guides found leading tours in NUS will be reported to the authorities, while students conducting unreserved tours will be subject to disciplinary action.

Restricted access to some food courts

During the peak period, internal shuttle bus service will only be available to NUS students, staff, and authorised person from Monday to Friday from 8am to 2pm.

Access to some of the school’s food courts will be restricted to only NUS students, staff and authorised persons from Mondays to Fridays from 11am to 2pm.

The campus will also be closed on the following dates due to school activities:

Feb 5, 2025

Aug 1, 6, 8, 13, 14, 15, 27

Earlier in August this year, NUS paid students to lead guided tours and educate tourists on guidelines after several cases emerged on the influx of visitors on campus grounds.

Shortly after that, the university announced that a limited number of daily slots will be available for tour buses entering the campus by January 2025, reported The Straits Times in August.

