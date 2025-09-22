Wanted man caught with drugs, vape tries to bite police while resisting arrest

A man wanted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) attempted to bite some of the police officers while resisting arrest along Ubi Avenue 3 last Saturday (Sept 20).

The police had been alerted to the 41-year-old's suspicious behaviour at around 11.30am that day and, upon arrival at Ubi Avenue 3, found the man sitting on the road beside his car.

Officers then approached the man, who verbally provided a false identity.

During the arrest, the man allegedly did not go down without a fight — he shoved officers and attempted to bite them, the police said.

In a video taken by a Shin Min Daily News reader, the man can be seen shirtless by the roadside as he struggled to break free from the five officers that grappled him.

Despite his attempts, the man was swiftly brought to the ground and restrained by the officers, while a small pomeranian could be seen circling them, barking at officers.

"Necessary force had to be used to restrain him," stated the police.

Drugs, vape found

Further checks revealed substances suspected to be controlled drugs, drug paraphernalia, a vape and a bank card not bearing his name on his person.

Once his identity was established, he was also found to be wanted by CNB.

He was subsequently arrested for using criminal force against a public servant, providing false particulars, suspected fraudulent possession of property and suspected drug-related offences.

Offences pertaining to drugs have been referred to CNB, while the offence related to his vape will be referred to the Health Sciences Authority, police said. Investigations are ongoing.

