Warm and humid nights in first 2 weeks of June; mercury may hit 35 deg C on some days: Weatherman

Singapore is in for more muggy nights this June as the south-west monsoon reaches our shores, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on Tuesday (June 2).

In addition to the humidity, nighttime temperatures are expected to be high, hovering above 28 deg C on several nights in the first fortnight of the month.

In the daytime, the daily maximum temperatures are forecasted to average between 33 deg C and 34 deg C on most days.

However, the mercury could peak at around 35 deg C on a few days when there is less cloud coverage, MSS added.

The south-west monsoon usually extends into September and is typically a drier season compared to other times of the year.

The monsoon will likely bring lesser than average rainfall to Singapore, but the occasional thundery shower is still expected to hit in the late morning and early afternoon.

Sumatra squalls may also bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds in the pre-dawn and early morning of some days, the weatherman said.

Thundery showers in second half of May

According to MSS, the daily maximum temperatures in the second half of May measured above 33 deg C on most days.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 35.7 deg C was recorded at Ang Mo Kio on May 20.

Thundery showers fell over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days, while Sumatra squalls also brought thundery showers and gusty winds over Singapore in the pre-dawn and morning on a few days.

In general, the eastern, southern and south-western parts of Singapore recorded above average rainfall in the two weeks, while the other parts of the island mostly recorded below average rainfall.

The highest rainfall recorded during that period was in Tuas South on May 16, with a total rainfall of 102.4mm due to the regional convergence of winds, which brought heavy thundery showers over many areas of Singapore that morning.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com