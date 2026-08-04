Warrant of arrest issued against Lim Tean; lawyer was to begin jail term on Aug 3

SINGAPORE — A warrant of arrest has been issued against Lim Tean, who was to surrender on Aug 3 to begin his jail term for practising law without a valid certificate.

His lawyer Revi Shanker said the arrest warrant was issued on Aug 3. Revi told The Straits Times that Lim was fully aware he had to surrender to the State Courts at 12pm, but did not do so.

The lawyer said Lim was originally supposed to surrender on July 20, but asked for an adjournment so he could settle his personal affairs.

“I’m puzzled as to why he didn’t show up. He was still messaging me in the morning, but he became uncontactable after that,” said Revi, adding that Lim’s bailor also could not reach him.

According to the court’s Integrated Case Management System, a review will be held on Aug 17 to get updates on the status of the warrant.

Lim was convicted in July 2024 of three charges under the Legal Profession Act and was sentenced to six weeks’ jail and a fine of $1,000 by a district judge in February 2025.

Lim, who is the secretary-general of the People’s Alliance for Reform, had attended court hearings and submitted documents on 32 occasions between April and June 2021 while not having a valid practising certificate in force.

He later filed an appeal in the High Court against his conviction and sentence. Prosecutors also filed an appeal, for a stiffer sentence of between five and eight months’ jail.

In February 2026, the High Court judge allowed the prosecution’s appeal and enhanced Lim’s sentence to imprisonment of three months and a week.

Lim was back in court in April 2026, where he was fined $30,000 in a disciplinary case over his handling of a $30,000 cheque that was meant for his client.

The Law Society of Singapore had called for Lim to be struck off the rolls, while Lim argued before the Court of Three Judges that “a very small fine” should be imposed.

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This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.