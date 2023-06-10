'Was about to switch on my show but this is better': Ang Mo Kio resident witnesses police stand-off with man amid traffic

Residents in a quiet Ang Mo Kio neighbourhood saw some live street action last night (June 9).

TikTok user Ah.ThatsABus uploaded a video to the platform after witnessing from his home a standoff between several officers from the Singapore Police Force and a man.

The uploaded video has now racked up 309,000 views, with netizens wondering what actually happened.

"Was about to switch on my show while eating but this is better. Please do this in Yishun, not Ang Mo Kio," a caption on the video reads.

In the clip, seven police officers could be seen approaching a man on a road while the former yelled and walked backwards.

"Stop walking!" the man yelled. The rest of what he said is incoherent.

A long line of vehicles can be seen behind the police, unable to move forward due to the incident.

After a police car arrives with more backup, the man runs into oncoming traffic with the police giving chase.

"Oh no he's running, it's the Olympics man," commented Ah.ThatsABus.

In a separate TikTok video uploaded by user Nurulsafaah888, the suspect causes a scene while the police attempts to get him into the police car.

"Where are the paramedics? Where are the paramedics?" the man could be heard screaming.

Nurulsafaah888 recalled filming the video at around 10pm last night.

When contacted by AsiaOne, the police said that the man was charged in court today.

Netizens took to the comment section of the first TikTok video to make light of the situation.

"Now I know why they make us train 2.4 for," said one netizen, referring to the 2.4km run in the Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT) that every student is required to pass in secondary school.

Another commented that the man probably passed his IPPT with a "gold" score.

"Yes lah my Yishun house price climbing up tomorrow," mused another netizen, referring to the neighbourhood that is infamous for having bizarre incidents occur.

