Watch: Constituency Political Broadcasts for Aljunied, Ang Mo Kio, Bishan-Toa Payoh, Bukit Batok, Bukit Panjang
It's one week left to Polling Day, and the various political parties will continue to deliver their campaign messages across various Mediacorp platforms this evening (July 3).
In today’s broadcasts, the first five constituencies involved are Aljunied GRC, Ang Mo Kio GRC, Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, Bukit Batok SMC and Bukit Panjang SMC.
GRCs with four members will get 12 minutes on air, while those with five members will have 15 minutes to speak. Candidates contesting in single-member constituencies will get three minutes each.
The political parties and speakers involved are as follows:
Aljunied GRC
Worker's Party: Gerald Giam, Faisal Manap, Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim, Leon Perera
People's Action Party: Victor Lye, Alex Yeo, Shamsul Kamar, Chan Hui Yuh, Chua Eng Leong
Ang Mo Kio GRC
People's Action Party: Lee Hsien Loong, Gan Thiam Poh, Darryl David, Ng Ling Ling, Nadia Ahmad Samdin
Reform Party: Kenneth Jeyaretnam, Andy Zhu, Charles Yeo, Darren Soh, Noraini Bte Yunus
Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC
People's Action Party: Ng Eng Hen, Chee Hong Tat, Chong Kee Hiong, Saktiandi Supaat
Singapore People's Party: Steve Chia, Williamson Lee, Osman Sulaiman, Melvyn Chiu
Bukit Batok SMC
People's Action Party: Murali Pillai
Singapore Democratic Party: Chee Soon Juan
Bukit Panjang SMC
People's Action Party: Liang Eng Hwa
Singapore Democratic Party: Paul Tambyah
editor@asiaone.com