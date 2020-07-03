Watch: Constituency Political Broadcasts for Aljunied, Ang Mo Kio, Bishan-Toa Payoh, Bukit Batok, Bukit Panjang

It's one week left to Polling Day, and the various political parties will continue to deliver their campaign messages across various Mediacorp platforms this evening (July 3).

In today’s broadcasts, the first five constituencies involved are Aljunied GRC, Ang Mo Kio GRC, Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, Bukit Batok SMC and Bukit Panjang SMC.

GRCs with four members will get 12 minutes on air, while those with five members will have 15 minutes to speak. Candidates contesting in single-member constituencies will get three minutes each.

The political parties and speakers involved are as follows:

Aljunied GRC

Worker's Party: Gerald Giam, Faisal Manap, Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim, Leon Perera

People's Action Party: Victor Lye, Alex Yeo, Shamsul Kamar, Chan Hui Yuh, Chua Eng Leong

Ang Mo Kio GRC

People's Action Party: Lee Hsien Loong, Gan Thiam Poh, Darryl David, Ng Ling Ling, Nadia Ahmad Samdin

Reform Party: Kenneth Jeyaretnam, Andy Zhu, Charles Yeo, Darren Soh, Noraini Bte Yunus

Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC

People's Action Party: Ng Eng Hen, Chee Hong Tat, Chong Kee Hiong, Saktiandi Supaat

Singapore People's Party: Steve Chia, Williamson Lee, Osman Sulaiman, Melvyn Chiu

Bukit Batok SMC

People's Action Party: Murali Pillai

Singapore Democratic Party: Chee Soon Juan

Bukit Panjang SMC

People's Action Party: Liang Eng Hwa

Singapore Democratic Party: Paul Tambyah

