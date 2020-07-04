Watch: Constituency Political Broadcasts for East Coast, Holland-Bukit Timah, Chua Chu Kang, Hougang and Hong Kah North

This general election, candidates will be speaking to voters via Constituency Political Broadcasts on TV and radio channels.

This evening (July 4), those contesting in Chua Chu Kang, East Coast, Holland-Bukit Timah GRCs, as well as Hong Kah North and Hougang SMCs will share their campaign messages.

GRCs with four members will get 12 minutes on air, while those with five members will have 15 minutes to speak. Candidates contesting in single-member constituencies will get three minutes each. The incumbent party will be speaking first.

The political parties and speakers involved are as follows:

Chua Chu Kang GRC

PAP: Gan Kim Yong, Low Yen Ling, Don Wee, Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim

PSP: Francis Yuen, Tan Meng Wah, Choo Shaun Ming, Abdul Rahman

East Coast GRC

PAP: Heng Swee Keat, Maliki Osman, Tan Kiat How, Cheryl Chan, Jessica Tan

WP: Dylan Ng, Kenneth Foo, Nicole Seah, Terence Tan, Abdul Shariff Aboo Kassim

Holland-Bukit Timah GRC

PAP: Vivian Balakrishnan, Sim Ann, Christopher De Souza, Edward Chia

SDP: Tan Jee Say, James Gomez, Cheong En Min, Alfred Tan

Hong Kah North SMC

PAP: Amy Khor

PSP: Gigene Wong

Hougang SMC

WP: Dennis Tan

PAP: Lee Hong Chuang

