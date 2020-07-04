Watch: Constituency Political Broadcasts for East Coast, Holland-Bukit Timah, Chua Chu Kang, Hougang and Hong Kah North
This general election, candidates will be speaking to voters via Constituency Political Broadcasts on TV and radio channels.
This evening (July 4), those contesting in Chua Chu Kang, East Coast, Holland-Bukit Timah GRCs, as well as Hong Kah North and Hougang SMCs will share their campaign messages.
GRCs with four members will get 12 minutes on air, while those with five members will have 15 minutes to speak. Candidates contesting in single-member constituencies will get three minutes each. The incumbent party will be speaking first.
The political parties and speakers involved are as follows:
Chua Chu Kang GRC
PAP: Gan Kim Yong, Low Yen Ling, Don Wee, Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim
PSP: Francis Yuen, Tan Meng Wah, Choo Shaun Ming, Abdul Rahman
East Coast GRC
PAP: Heng Swee Keat, Maliki Osman, Tan Kiat How, Cheryl Chan, Jessica Tan
WP: Dylan Ng, Kenneth Foo, Nicole Seah, Terence Tan, Abdul Shariff Aboo Kassim
Holland-Bukit Timah GRC
PAP: Vivian Balakrishnan, Sim Ann, Christopher De Souza, Edward Chia
SDP: Tan Jee Say, James Gomez, Cheong En Min, Alfred Tan
Hong Kah North SMC
PAP: Amy Khor
PSP: Gigene Wong
Hougang SMC
WP: Dennis Tan
PAP: Lee Hong Chuang
