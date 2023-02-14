Watch: DPM Lawrence Wong delivers Budget 2023

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver the Budget 2023 speech on Tuesday (Feb 14) at 3.30pm.

Wong, who is also the Minister for Finance, will be addressing the nation in Parliament.

In an Instagram post uploaded on Monday, Wong said that the 2023 Budget will be about "Moving Forward in a New Era", to help Singaporeans "with new opportunities" and build a "collective resilience as one people".

"The road ahead will not be easy. But through our collective efforts, and the trust we have in each other, I am confident that we will strive and secure a better tomorrow for all, and for our future generations," wrote Wong at the end of his post.

Members of the public may visit the Singapore Budget website to access the Full Budget Statement after it has been delivered.

If you miss the live broadcast of the Budget Speech, you may watch it on the Ministry of Finance's YouTube channel.

