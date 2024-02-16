Watch: DPM Lawrence Wong delivers Budget 2024

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver the Budget 2024 speech on Friday (Feb 16) at 3.30pm.

DPM Wong, who is also the Minister for Finance, will be addressing the nation in Parliament.

In an Instagram post uploaded on Thursday, he announced that this year's Budget is the first instalment of the plans set out in the Forward SG roadmap.

"It is a Budget to keep Singapore moving forward, equip our citizens to realise their fullest potential and give more assurance to our families and seniors amidst a more troubled world," DPM Wong wrote.

"Let us work hand in hand, Building Our Shared Future Together!" he added.

Members of the public may visit the Singapore Budget website to access the full Budget statement after it has been delivered.

If you miss the live broadcast of the Budget Speech, you may watch it on the Ministry of Finance's YouTube channel.

