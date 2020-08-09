Watch: NDP 2020 celebrations, a full day affair from the Padang to the heartlands

Celebrate Singapore's 55th birthday with a full day of festivities from the comfort of your couch.

Stay tuned for the livestream of the morning segment of the parade at 10am and the evening segment at 7pm.

Here's what else to expect today:

10am to 1pm: Singapore Armed Forces' mobile column travels across the island

Singapore Armed Forces' mobile column travels across the island 10.20am: Parade kicks off at the Padang

Parade kicks off at the Padang 10.30am to 11.30am: Islandwide state flag flypast

Islandwide state flag flypast 10.45am to 11.15am: Aerial display by F-15SG fighter jets

Aerial display by F-15SG fighter jets 11am: Maritime sailpast along Marina Barrage

Maritime sailpast along Marina Barrage 11.10am: Missed it live? Watch the Red Lions parachute into the heartlands on broadcast

Missed it live? Watch the Red Lions parachute into the heartlands on broadcast 7pm: Evening show at The Star Performing Arts Centre

Evening show at The Star Performing Arts Centre 8.20pm: Night celebrations, including recital of the Pledge, shining of torches from windows and fireworks at 10 different spots in the heartlands

