The People's Action Party will be introducing their plans for the new Sengkang GRC in a Facebook Live session today (July 4) at 4.30pm.

Stay tuned to hear from Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Ng Chee Meng, Senior Minister of State for Health and Transport Lam Pin Min, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health Amrin Amin and newcomer Raymond Lye.

What a pleasant surprise! The Secretary-General of the People's Action Party, Mr Lee Hsien Loong, has decided to join us... Posted by Sengkang GRC on Friday, July 3, 2020

