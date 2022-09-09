Watch out: Carousell user pays $2,600 deposit for Rolex watch that never got delivered

A 37-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (Sept 6) for allegedly cheating a Carousell user into paying a $2,600 deposit for a Rolex watch that he then failed to deliver.

The police said they received a report on Sept 2 from a victim claiming that he was cheated by an online seller who had advertised a Rolex watch for sale on Carousell.

"The victim was allegedly cheated by the seller into making a deposit payment totalling $2,600 through bank transfer to the seller," police added.

"After receiving payment from the victim, the seller failed to deliver the watch and delayed refunding the deposit."

Through investigations, officers from Bedok Police Division established the seller's identity and arrested him.

Investigations against the subject are ongoing.

The offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Members of the public are advised to take the following precautions when making online purchases:

If the price is too good to be true, it probably is. Purchase only from authorised sellers or reputable sources, especially for high-value items.

Opt for buyer protection by using in-built payment options that release payment to the seller only upon delivery. Whenever possible, avoid making advance payments or direct bank transfers to the seller as this method does not offer any protection.

Scammers may entice buyers to contact them directly through messaging platforms such as WhatsApp or WeChat by offering a better or faster deal if bank transfer payments are made directly to them. They may also use a local bank account or provide a copy of a NRIC/driver’s licence to make you believe that they are genuine sellers. Do not fall for it! 6

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit www.scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688. Anyone with information on such scams may call the police hotline at 1800-255 0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.