Watch out for the peacock: Pet on the loose in Serangoon pecks toddler's face

A heartbroken mother is seeking "proper justice" from peacock owners, after their pet charged outside their house and attacked the mother's 3-year-old daughter.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, Kris Chan said that her husband brought their two children to the playground last Sunday (Nov 28). On the way home, they stopped outside a bungalow at the junction near Tavistock Avenue Park that had a pet peacock.

The 44-year-old housewife claims the gate was wide open and her daughter was looking at the bird from outside the house.

"The bird suddenly charged out and violently attacked my daughter. My husband rushed to protect her. But it was too late, she was already hurt," Chan told the Chinese evening daily.

After the family rushed the injured girl to the hospital, she was put under general anaesthesia in order to open up the wound for cleaning and stitching.

According to images provided by Chan, the peacock attack left her daughter with an injury near her left eye, and the stitched area was more than 3cm long.

The mother told the Chinese evening daily: “It was a distressing and exhausting night for all of us.”

PHOTO: Facebook/Kris Chan

In a Facebook post shared on Wednesday — with over 150 comments and 200 shares — Kris Chan claims her husband was also attacked by the peacock, resulting in scratches all over his arms as well as scrapes on his hands and legs from the tussle.

Chan also shared that her husband went back to the house to look for the peacock owner, and was left without an apology and assurance on compensation for their medical expenses.

Chan wrote in the post: "They say they've consulted lawyers and AVS (Animal Veterinary Service) and all agreed it's not their fault as the peacock is free to roam around within their compounds and my girl was staring at the peacock thus provoking it.

"Are they saying looking is an offence and that my girl being attacked is her fault? She was just standing there looking and not doing anything else."

Chan added that her family were originally looking for an amicable settlement to "not drag out this painful incident", but felt that "proper justice is due" to them.

The mother wrote: "This happened to our beautiful little girl and we're merely looking for a sincere apology, reasonable compensation and proper closure to this traumatic incident. That doesn't seem too much to ask, is it?"

AsiaOne has reached out to National Parks Board (NParks) for comment.

According to the Code of Animal Welfare for pet owners by NParks, all pets must be kept in a safe area so that they cannot easily escape or be released accidentally.

